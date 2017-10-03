City Council proposes 5% tax increase

By Craig Moorhead

The Caledonia Argus

The Caledonia City Council set their proposed property tax levy for 2018 on Monday, Sept. 25.

A five percent increase was approved, but the amount that will actually appear on tax statements could be less. The proposed levy sets the upper limit on the amount that the city can place on tax rolls, but the bill can be cut before taxes are finalized in December. In 2016, the proposed levy included a 3.71 percent raise, which was cut to a 0% increase before being certified. Councilman Bob Burns stated that he was confident that with a few adjustments, the 2018 budget can be met with a 3% increase.

The total proposed levy is $829,320, which includes $554,095 for the general fund, $24,000 for economic development tax abatements, $72,410 for the library fund, and $178,815 for the indebtedness levy.

Members of the Caledonia Library Board asked the council for a $9,645 raise in 2018 funding, citing the need for a new staff member to assist with the expanded hours and increased circulation, programming and computer usage which the library has provided in recent years. The new position would average 10 hours per week, primarily evenings and Saturdays, board members reported. The library fund levy in 2017 was $70,990.

Public hearing for permit

Council members convened an interim use permit (IUP) renewal hearing for David Fitzpatrick (815 East Main Street). The current IUP was expiring even as the meeting began, city clerk/administrator Adam Swann reported. That document was good for three years. The new application states that the property will be used for a “used car dealership.” But the land is zoned industrial.

Swann said that the previous permit was “conditioned on a fence or other barrier being installed to separate the property from others,” and “all debris, car bodies, and parts are to be removed from the premises on a routine basis.” Those conditions have not been met, he noted.

Following the hearing, members reviewed the “findings of fact” on the permit, then councilman Robert Lemke motioned to grant Fitzpatrick a six month IUP, during which he would be expected to meet the terms of the original permit. Mayor DeWayne Schroeder said that Fitzpatrick would need to “get it cleaned up, straightened up, and in order” during that time, then seconded the motion. But the vote failed, 4-2.

“I think six months is too long,” Burns said. “He has not complied, and I think six months is going through the dead of winter, when I would not expect anything to be done. I think we put a little more pedal to the metal and have him get it done in three (months).” That motion passed 4-1 with a “no” from Lemke.

Assessments set/other news

In preparation for an Oct. 9 public hearing on adding city sewer and possible street improvements for 19 parcels along E. South St. and S. First St., the council voted to set assessments for affected landowners.

If the project goes ahead, the city will pay 75 percent of the cost and assess the rest over a time frame of up to 30 years.

For the majority of the parcels, city sewer assessments would total approximately $4,603, while five properties on South First could pay an additional $1,908 for running a new city water main to those lots. Those properties do not currently have access to city water, Swann said.

The cost for gravity sewer with a lift station totals $349,870. The First St. water main is expected to cost $38,170. If additional street and storm sewer improvements are constructed on both streets, those would cost $463,980, according to the estimate from Davy Engineering.

The council also reviewed an updated cost estimate for Kingston St. and Grove St. improvements, which members have been mulling over for a 2018 build. Kingston is estimated at $1,514,080, with Grove at $236,240. But the addition of new light poles (and the underground electrical feeds needed to power them) would drive those totals up, city staffers reported. Due to ballooning costs, “I think Grove Street is out for next year,” Burns said.