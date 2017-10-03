County sets proposed tax levy

By Craig Moorhead

The Caledonia Argus

On Sept. 26, Houston County commissioners set their proposed levy and budget for 2108. Just 1% higher than 2017, the proposed levy increase is the smallest in recent memory. The 2018 budget currently includes $27,903,019 in total expenditures, which is $2,046,621 higher than 2017.

Most of the difference between 2017 and 2018 can be attributed to road and bridge projects, however. Those tend to vary much more widely than other county spending (and are primarily funded with state and federal dollars). Example: in 2016, road and bridge fund expenditures totaled $9.37 million, considerably higher than the $7.38 million predicted for 2017, and slightly higher than the $9.33 million in the 2018 budget.

Commissioner Teresa Walter motioned for a 2% levy increase, which died for lack of a second. Commissioner Justin Zmyewski then motioned for a 0% levy bump. That, too, received no second. Walter then split the difference, proposing a 1% increase, which passed 4-1 with a “nay” from Zmyewski.

Finance director Carol Lapham provided spending estimates which predicted that with the Human Services fund balance spending discussed the previous week, even a 0% increase in the property tax levy would result in a surplus of $3,969. Those figures include step increases for employees, but no cost of living adjustments. With a 1% hike in taxes, the county is estimated to have a $133,381 surplus.

Zmyewski stated that Houston County needs to stabilize county property taxes, since those have increased by 35% from 2010-2016. Between 2005 and 2016, the cumulative tax levy increase was 123%, he added. In addition, a 2013 county-wide wheelage tax added the equivalent of another 2% to the total, the commissioner noted.

The actual tax bill (certified levy) that residents will pay must be set by years’ end. That amount can still be reduced, but cannot exceed the proposed levy.

Parks and campgrounds

Commissioners accepted $12,000 for a Botcher Park project through a Minnesota State Wildlife Grant. According to the agreement, those dollars will be earmarked for cedar tree removal on four acres of bluff prairie.

Houston County Economic Development Authority coordinator Courtney Bergey was given permission to send a letter to Camp Winnebago. The missive states that a $30,000 loan made to the organization in 2013 still has an unpaid balance of $14,092. The county expects the funds to be repaid within 12 months if the camp – which is closing – sells. Bergey said that Camp Winnebago owes Lewiston State Bank approximately $370,000, but the property is worth over $600,000. Any excess funds from the sale (after debts are paid off) will need to be donated to a similar non-profit entity, she stated.

On a related note, several commissioners said that they have received numerous calls about an internet rumor that incorrectly states that Wildcat Park (near Brownsville) is closing. That is definately not the case, they stressed.

Other news:

Commissioners went into closed session to discuss labor negotiations, but took no action on that topic when the meeting resumed.

The board spent a considerable amount of time debating whether or not to fill a vacant full-time deputy auditor position. Commissioners took no action on the matter, but did agree to meet with department heads and representatives from Schneider Inc., a company which provides certain geographic information system services to the county. Part of the job includes updating property tax information, such as parcel splits.

Prior to that discussion, Caledonia clerk-administrator Adam Swann and Caledonia city councilman Bob Burns urged the board to fill the post, citing the continuing need for the county to provide elections support to townships and municipalities, as well as other Auditor’s Office services.

A unanimous vote hired Sam Benson as a 67 day drop site supervisor.

Zmyewski said that the board should consider hiring a county administrator. “We lose a lot of efficiencies because we do not have a point person,” he argued. “We (commissioners) should not be as involved as heavily as we are with daily operations.

“The vast majority of counties have some sort of administrator or coordinator… This is a position that will fund itself through efficiencies, cost savings. It’s a position that, if the county continues to go down this road (without), the county is losing thousands of dollars.

By consensus, the board agreed to place the topic on a future agenda.

Commissioners also reviewed and approved a wetland application from Joe Tierney of Sunrise Energy Ventures. The document states that the La Crescent A&K Solar Garden proposed for an area south and west of that city will not impact any wetland areas.