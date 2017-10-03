David Paul Mader, 79, of Caledonia, passed away Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, at his home. He was born Nov. 16, 1937, to Marcus and Emma (Ratonde) Mader. On May 16, 1959, he married Mary Louise Jorgenson at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Caledonia. David was a machine operator at Trane Company in La Crosse for 32 years. After his retirement, he enjoyed attending auctions, gardening, and spending time at his ranch.

Survivors include his daughter, Carol (Paul) Rask of Caledonia; three grandchildren, Kelly (Shawn) Meyer of Eitzen, Minn., Chad (Jamie) Rask of Spring Grove, Minn., and Dustin (Katie) Rask of Eitzen, Minn.; eight great-grandchildren, Haley, Zachery, and Brody Meyer, Ethan, Addison, Kinley, and Caden Rask, and Gunnar Rask.

David was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary; and a son, Daniel.

Private memorial services for the family will be at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Caledonia. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Online condoldences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.