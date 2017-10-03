Girls soccer from the previous week

Editor’s Note: This is from the previous week of games. The information came in after our deadline.

Monday, September 18th

Caledonia: 3

Schaeffer Academy: 0

Shots

Caledonia: 31

Schaeffer: 9

Saves

Caledonia: Olivia Welscher: 5

Schaeffer: 15

Caledonia traveled to Rochester on Monday, September 18 to play Schaeffer Academy. It was an early game at 5 p.m. instead of the evening game due to the field not having any lights.

“This was a change for the girls since most of them are not used to playing earlier,” said head coach Chris Jandt.

Caledonia came out early and got an early goal from Senior Amber Conniff in the 1st minute. Sophmore Kaydi Breeser sent a nice through ball to Amber and she finished it to the far post for her second goal of the year.

“We continued to pile on the shots in the first few minutes,” said Jandt. “We continue to control the game through the midfield and finally broke through again with good ball movement after a broken corner kick.”

Junior Katie Bechtel ran the end line and found Amber Conniff for her second goal of the game. Caledonia finished the first half when freshman Madison Winjum hit a shot from outside the box for the third goal of the game in the 32nd minute.

“During the second half we concentrated on the passing throughout the midfield.,” Jandt said. “The girls did a good job moving the ball around and making runs. We were able to put up more shots in the second half (18) compared to the first half (13) but could not get past their goalie. This game was a good opportunity for some of the younger girls to get some extra playing time especially the 8th and 9th graders.”

Tuesday, September 19

Caledonia: 1

Dover-Eyota: 6

Shots

Caledonia: 6

Dover-Eyota: 19

Saves

Caledonia: Olivia Welscher: 11

Dover-Eyota: 2

Caledonia came home to play conference team Dover-Eyota on Tuesday, September 19. Dover-Eyota has been up and down all year but has always had girls step up and replace those that graduated.

“We started the game very well, holding the ball on Dover’s side for the first five minutes of the first half,” said Jandt. “We had a couple of good opportunities but could not test the goalie right away. Dover was able to break through in the 17th minute with a nice shot from outside the box. Dover came right back down a few minutes later on a breakaway and beat Olivia for the second goal of the night. Dover then finished their first half off with another nice shot from outside the box with a few minutes left in the half to get their third goal.

“We went into half time down 0-3 but really concentrated on our defense,” Jandt said. “Dover was doing a great job making passes and moving without the ball which was opening up their shots. Dover came out of the second half just as strong as the first half. We were able to hold them off for a while but eventually they got another shot in the 53rd minute outside the box.”

Dover continued to take shots and got another one from outside the box for their 5th goal in the 60th minute. Caledonia finally got an opportunity to test Dover’s goalie in the 65th minute when freshman Eliza Welscher caught the goalie out of position and sent a 30 yard shot over the keeper. The wind caught the ball and held it back enough, a great shot to the far post.

“Anything can happen when the ball is put on goal,” Jandt said. “This was Eliza’s third goal of the year, all coming from long shots. She has been hitting the ball solid and putting them where it needs to go. Dover was able to come back in the 77th minute to finish off their night with a goal off a deflection from Caledonia’s defense. Dover hit it hard and we got a touch on it, but not enough. It was a great game by the girls even though we didn’t get the wind. Dover is always a good test but we were able to hold them off for long periods of time and moved the ball on them. It shows that we have a ways to go but are seeing the potential.”

Thursday, September 21

Caledonia: 2

P-E-M: 2

Shots

Caledonia: 12

PEM: 24

Saves

Caledonia: Olivia Welscher: 12

PEM: 4

Caledonia had their second home game of the week when Plainview came to town. Last time we played PEM they beat us 2-11 on a fast paced game.

“This game was a bit different then before,” said Jandt. “Plainview started the scoring off when they took a shot outside the box in the 8th minute. It was perfectly placed in the far corner to where Olivia had no chance to get to it. The next 28 minutes became a dog fight in the midfield. No one really had a great opportunity to test the keepers. It became a very physical game but both teams were moving the ball pretty well. Caledonia broke through with a long shot of their own when Junior Tessa Pieper fed Junior Katie Bechtel. It was an identical shot from Plainview’s, about 25 yards away and went high to the far post. It was a great shot. Tessa and Katie have been working really well together on our attacks. Plainview came right back three minutes later when the ball squeezed by Olivia on a scramble.”

“The girls came into the halftime huddle pretty excited with how well they were playing,” said Jandt. “They played a very well organized first half. One of the best passing halves we ever had. We only had to make a few adjustments but concentrated on continuing the way we were playing. The second half continued as a physical game. We got outshot in the second half but very few of their shots tested Olivia. Caledonia was able to tie up the game in the 69th minute when sophmore Avery Zahn put in a corner kick from junior Katie Bechtel. Avery was able to get a touch on it that went towards the goal and it slipped past the keeper to tie the game up.”

“After tying the game up, the girls were riding an emotional high,” said Jandt. “We broke down fundamentally because of the excitement. It took a few minutes and a good opportunity from Plainview to calm ourselves down. We continued the game into a double overtime for an additional ten minutes. The game continued a fight through the midfield and ended in a 2-2 tie. This was a very good game from the girls. They played a complete game and earned the tie. They have come a long ways since the 2-11 loss to Plainview and to come back and play to a tie was very impressive.”