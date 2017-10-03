Girls soccer from this week

Ryan Pitts/The Caledonia Argus

Captain Vivian Seymour screens the defender from the ball.

Tuesday, September 26

Caledonia: 1

Winona Cotter: 5

Shots

Caledonia: 2

Cotter: 25

Saves

Caledonia: Olivia Welscher: 11

Cotter: 0

Caledonia started the week with an early away game at Winona Cotter on Tuesday. In their previous meeting, Cotter came away with a 3-1 win against Caledonia. This was a different style game with Cotter’s smaller field and playing the game at 4:50 due to field conditions. Caledonia came out strong right away when a through ball to senior Amber Conniff sent her sprinting down the right side in the fourth minute. Ryan Pitts/The Caledonia Argus

Goalie Olivia Welscher has been playing solid soccer for the Warriors.

“Amber sent a perfect ball through the middle of the field and Junior Tessa Pieper hit a one touch shot to score her first goal of the year. It was a text book play that Amber made and Tessa finished it for her,” Jandt said. “The goal seemed to light a fire under Cotter as they came back ten minutes later on a breakaway tying the game up 1-1. Cotter came back down after putting up a couple of good opportunities in the 31st minute when they converted on a penalty kick. Two minutes later they went up 1-3 with a nice finish from outside the box.”

In the second half, Cotter came down with shots from outside the box in the 47th and 77th minute to end their scoring. It was small field which compacted our passing and throughballs. It really tested some of the girls that are able to take advantage of our big field at home to use the extra distance. Ryan Pitts/The Caledonia Argus

Sophomore Melanie Seymour juggles the ball in the midfield.

Thursday, September 28

Caledonia: 0

La Crescent: 4

Shots

Caledonia: 2

La Crescent: 17

Saves

Caledonia: Olivia Welscher: 11

La Crescent: 2

Caledonia finished a short week of games with La Crescent coming to town. Caledonia came out and ran with La Crescent for the first half going down 0-1 in the 20th minute on a communication error. La Crescent was able to capitalize the error and take the lead into half-time.

“This was a well fought first half with possession being held by both teams,” Jandt said. “We were able to move the ball through the midfield but could not break through the back line. That has been one of our struggles is breaking through. It was a good test for the girls and the first half really showed our potential, we just need to do it for a full game.”

The second half saw La Crescent taking control and putting in goals in the 45th, 53rd, and 70th minutes to tally their total to four goals. We were able to get a few opportunities but nothing to truly test their goalie. The midfield of Avery Zahn, Tessa Pieper, and Kaydi Breeser held their own and worked well to move the ball around. We have some small things to work on but they are figuring it out. Senior Kerrigan Scanlan came back from her concussion and saw a little bit of time to get her up and running again. Sophmore Melanie Seymour stepped up in place of Eliza Welscher who has been resting an injury.

“Melanie has added some depth to the bench,” Jandt said. “She has played against some tough teams and have held her own. During the JV game, freshman Gabby Roble went down with an injury and will be out for a while. It was really unfortunate to see her go down, she has been a big contributor to the JV and varsity teams. She has been one of the go-to girls for scoring tallying 13 goals this year, two on varsity. She’s a fighter and she will bounce back from it. Freshman Madison Winjum filled her role and will see good things from her moving forward.”