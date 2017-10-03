Iconic SG business ready to grow

Craig Moorhead/The Caledonia Argus

Company VP Bob Hansen with a new labeling machine – still to be installed at Spring Grove Soda Pop.

By Craig Moorhead

The Caledonia Argus

For Spring Grove Soda Pop, 2018 could be the most significant year since it’s founding. And that happened back in 1895.

“Since then, it’s never been shut down,” vice president Bob Hansen said last week.

“Everybody in town – they kind of cherish Spring Grove Soda. But since my wife (Dawn) and I bought the business in 2003, it didn’t take us long to realize that we are being held by a higher standard by the whole community,” he chuckled.

And the community, in turn, provides an outstanding workforce, Hansen stated. “We’re very lucky, we get very good applications.

“We’re definitely having a record year,” the VP noted. A new Menominee distributor is set to provide SG Soda to a seven county area east of the Twin Cities, boosting sales even further. “We’re covering about two-thirds of Minnesota now through Budweiser distributors,” Hansen said.

The Spring Grove Soda brand has expanded from 10,000 to 12,000 cases per year when the Hansens took the reigns to between 30,000 and 35,000 cases in 2017. And it’s still bottled in it’s namesake city. In addition, the company now provides contract bottling for other beverage brands, and is ready to install a new labeling machine that can run at the blistering pace of 600 bottles per minute. Craig Moorhead/The Caledonia Argus

Bottles fly down the line in Spring Grove.

Just one thing was lacking. Space to grow.

“When a business this old finally starts to take off, the last thing you want to do is to stop that,” Hansen said. “You need to fuel that as much as possible.”

So when the City of Spring Grove (through it’s Economic Development Authority) sought a matching grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development to help run city sewer to the Spring Grove Industrial Park, Spring Grove Soda Pop stepped forward. The company offered to build at the facility (buying two lots) if sewer service were brought in.

The BDPI (Business Development Public Infrastructure) grant was approved last spring.

The added infrastructure will not only benefit SG Soda, but could draw employers to the park’s five other unsold lots. Spring Grove Soda Pop plans to break ground for a new 25,000 square foot warehouse in 2018, followed by a much smaller retail outlet – before building a new bottling works at the site within a few years, completing the project by 2022.

“We’re still on track,” Hansen said. “We’d like to get it all under one roof as soon as we could. It’s easier for everybody if you’re all together. But I think the biggest key for any company is, you have to build it one step at a time.

“Our new equipment will allow us to do everything in one shot, as far as making the boxes and four packs and six packs, labeling and packing it. All of that stuff will be automated, instead of being done by hand. It will also give us the opportunity to do some custom packing for other companies as well.

The slowest machine on the bottling line will be able to run at 20 cases per minute.

“What this labeler and this packaging equipment will allow us to do is – just to label blank packages. We won’t necessarily be filling them,” Hansen explained.

Most of that contracted work would involve empty bottles, but the labeling/packing line can handle full containers as well.

So with more Spring Grove Soda sales and more custom work available, the company could easily add 10 new jobs to the current workforce of 12-13 by the end of 2018.

“Ultimately, that (industrial park) area needs to be filled,” Hansen said. “It’s a great location in a beautiful little town, and I just think that people that are looking to expand their businesses should really give it a peek.

“Within five hours of Spring Grove, you have the Twin Cities, Milwaukee, Madison, and Chicago isn’t that far away. We’re really in that little sweet spot. It’s really too bad that more people don’t know about it, but it’s kind of nice, too, in a way.

“It’s a great location for a little bottling plant like ours.”