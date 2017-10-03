Kelli Koetz is the new teacher at St. Mary’s schools

Kelli Koetz is the new 3rd grade teacher at St. Mary’s!

“I am a recent graduate of the University of Minnesota-Duluth, where I received my Integrated Elementary and Special Education degree,” Koetz said. “I student taught in Galway, Ireland with second grade, as well as, Coleraine, Minn., with third grade.”

Taking a job in Caledonia means returning to her home area.

“I grew up in Winona, Minn., with four older siblings and attended Winona Area Catholic Schools,” Koetz said. “I loved the family dynamic and small class sizes I had growing up in a catholic school setting that it is nice to be teaching in a school with those same characteristics.”

Koetz has many interests outside of the classroom.

“Outside of school I enjoy hiking and exploring new places, spending time with my family and friends, and traveling,” she said.

The start of the school year is off to a great start for the young educator.

“We are off to a great start and I feel blessed to have my teaching career start at St. Mary’s,” Koetz said. “I have felt very welcomed and have been receiving a lot of wonderful support from the teachers, faculty, and parents. The students have been great to work with and have helped me adjust to a new school. I look forward to a great school year here at St. Mary’s in 3rd grade.”