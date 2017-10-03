Public Record for October 4, 2017

The following non-confidential traffic and criminal cases were compiled from reports released from the court administrator’s office September 14 – 21, 2017. Ages are given at time of offense.

MINN. STATE PATROL

Larry Lee Jones, 62, Harpers Ferry, Iowa, duty to drive with due care, fined $115.

Pablo Alejandro Paludi, 56, La Crosse, Wis., driving after suspension, fined $275, no insurance – owner, Fined $200, no proof of insurance, fined $200, seat belt required, fined $25.

HOUSTON COUNTY SHERIFF

Bobby Joe Darnell, 38, Waukon, Iowa, speeding, fined $275.

Marcy Ann Fadness, 48, Decorah, Iowa, speeding, fined $135.

Sarah Karen Jacqueline Fisher, 16, La Crescent, Minn., speeding, fined $115.

John Joseph Galster, 53, La Crescet, Minn., fugitive from justice, extradition waived.

Larry John Hanson, 52, Rushford, Minn., stalking, intent to injure, 91 days local confinement, stay 81 days for 2 yrs., credit for time served: 5 days, probation, fined $75.

Anthony Edward Krenzke, 35, La Crescent, Minn., failure to obtain new driver’s license after changing name or address, fined $95.

Dakota Robert Larimer, 19, Rushford, Minn., liquor – consumption by persons under 21, fined $175.

Peter Jacob Nestor, 21, La Crosse, Wis., burglary – 3rd degree steal/commit felony or misdemeanor, stay of adjudication, probation, 2 days local confinement.

Timothy Christopher White, 58, Houston, Minn., disorderly conduct, probation, 6 days local confinement, fined $75.

CALEDONIA POLICE DEPT.

Ryan Marshall Erickson, 38, Caledonia, Minn., operate vehicle with expired registration, fined $105.

Kamera Jean Jonsgaard, 23, La Crosse, Wis., uninsured vehicle – owner violation, fined $275, seat belt required, fined $25.

Sean Patrick Lucey, 43, Houston, Minn., speeding, fined $215.

HOKAH POLICE DEPT.

Pamella S Braga, 34, Naples, Fla., speeding, fined $215.

Melissa Lyn Wilde, 39, La Crosse, Wis., expiration of driver’s license – over 21, fined $175.

Cheryl Jean Zenk, 71, La Crescent, Minn., speeding, fined $215.

LA CRESCENT POLICE DEPT.

Jase Cougar Anderson, 16, La Crosse, Wis., speeding, fined $215.

Dallas Dean Carpenter-Joiner, 18, La Crosse, Wis., speeding, fined $135.

Nevada Helene Darling, 40, La Crescent, Minn., careless driving, fined $175.

Amanda Elizabeth Deboer, 19, La Crosse, Wis., use of wireless communications device – vehicle in motion, fined $125.

Caroline Helen Ecker, 25, La Crescent, Minn., operate vehicle with expired registration, fined $105.

Marchun Burks Holeyfield, 40, La Crescent, Minn., domestic assault – subsequent violation, probation, 4 days local confinement, fined $125.

Holger Frederick Kilander III, 51, La Crescent, Minn., DWI, probation, 3 days local confinement, fined $400.

Casandra Rae Miedema, 31, Hokah, Minn., no insurance, probation, fined $200, give peace officer false name/birthdate/ID card, 3 days local confinement, probation, fined $200.

Rachel Marie Rich, 38, Buffalo City, Wis., careless driving, probation, fined $400.

Kyle Alyn Stotesbery, 29, La Crescent, Minn., driving after revocation, fined $275.

Chad William Stutzka, 44, Rushford. Minn., controlled substance crime in the 5th degree, 120 days local confinement, credit for time served: 56 days. fined $75.

Molly Anne Weis, 51, Brownsville, Minn., speeding, fined $135.

SPRING GROVE POLICE DEPT.

Chelsey Louise Dehning, 30, Caledonia, Minn., parking violation, fined $32.