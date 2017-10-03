Students, parents, community members lend their voices in support of upcoming referendum via a video being produced

Dan McGonigle/The Caledonia Argus

Ryan Pitts of Ryan Pitts Productions, films Caledonia Area Public Schools senior Noah Kearney as part of a video being produced to educate community members on the upcoming operating/educational referendum on Nov. 7.

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

As the November 7 vote approaches for the Caledonia Area Public Schools operating referendum, Caledonia Area Public Schools is in the process of notifying the public of the importance of the topic.

On Thursday, Sept. 28, school officials spent the day filming a video with help from Ryan Pitts of Ryan Pitts productions, on the upcoming referendum.

School board members, the administrative team at Caledonia Area Public Schools, teachers, parents, students, community members, and members of the Caledonia city council lent their opinions to the video.

“There are so many great things about this school,” noted Noah Kearney as he lent his voice as a student, to the importance of investing in our schools. “The teachers really support the students and you feel like they care about you inside and outside of the classroom.”

Community members spoke to the great things happening at Caledonia Area Public schools like the recent announcement that the school is ranked 16th out of 487 Minnesota schools, in the area of reading, math and science, up from a 25th overall in the rankings last year.

Much to take pride in

“We’re so proud of the things we’ve accomplished,” superintendent Ben Barton said while being filmed. “But we’ve still got work to do.”

The district is going out for an operating referendum as their 2012 operating referendum is set to expire.

This is the first time in 10-15 years that the district will ask for an increase in the amount of the referendum.

However, given the recent tax forgiveness that district officials worked so hard to secure, forgiveness in the amount of about $10 million overall, community members will see a decrease even with a ‘yes’ vote on the operating referendum.

“It’s not too often that you’ll see that,” Barton said. “We might be the first time in history.”

Caledonia Area Public Schools secures about 11 percent of their overall operating revenue from local taxes.

The amount the district is requesting, $460, will bring the school up to the full amount that the state will match in per-pupil aid.

The money will be used for things like attracting and maintaining the highest quality educators, maintaining programs like robotics, elementary music, One Act Play and other opportunities for the students, as well as helping to meet the long term goal of individualized educational opportunities tailored to meet each student at their interests and strengths.

“The days of educating students in a row of desks with a one-size-fits-all model are behind us,” Barton said. “If we want to help our students remain competitive in the global marketplace, we need to evolve and adapt to how students are learning today.”

Even with the referendum voters are being asked to support, the district will remain well below that of their neighbors.

Mabel-Canton’s levy amount is $1,513, Spring Grove has a levy amount of over $1,200. Winona Public Schools levy is over $1,900. La Crescent is going out to their voters to ask for an increase to their levy amount which will also be higher than in Caledonia Area Public Schools.

The video is expected to be posted to social media during the week of Oct. 2.

Future videos are in the works to educate and update community members on the referendum.

The Caledonia Argus will continue to publish articles, columns and other items to help voters make an educated choice about the topic on Nov. 7.