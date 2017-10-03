Updated license system roll-out a “nightmare”

Dan McGonigle/The Caledonia Argus

Larissa Erickson poses with a volume of “work-arounds” that the state license department sends out to all 87 counties, twice daily, as a result of their “new and improved,” $90 million registration system. The pages, which total over 250 each time there is a work around, are meant to help local deputy auditors find ways around the many, many problems their offices encounter on a daily basis while simply trying to renew a motor vehicle registration.

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

Houston County deputy auditors and auditor Char Meiners, report that “not much is going right,” with the new computer system for license plate and tab renewals.

“There have been so many problems,” noted Larissa Erickson, deputy auditor at Houston County.

Back in late July, the state launched the new system to replace a 40-year old main frame which was meant to process tabs, plates and titles.

However, at the ground level, the system has led to numerous problems.

“We are encouraging people to come to our office physically to renew their tabs,” Erickson said.

One example she gave was of a citizen of Houston County who tried to renew her tabs online. She got through the process, and the system said there was a problem.

“She came in here and when we looked it up it showed that she has her 2018 tabs, but she never got through the whole process online and she never paid for them,” Erickson said. “So now we can’t sell her any tabs so her license plate is expired.”

And that’s just one of the many problems being reported to the state processing center from across the 87 counties.

“Any specialty plates never renew correctly,” Erickson said. “So fire and EMS plates, DNR plates, anything other than a normal plate sold at a local office, people are having problems with.”

Dealers across the state report being frustrated with the new system and its many glitches.

Technological issues have resulted in long wait times in many of the larger DMV offices.

Erickson and others from across the state report that even the most mundane tasks require workarounds.

“We get a large book of work-arounds emailed to us twice a day that we print out just to keep up,” Erickson said.

She said that the phone lines at the state are busy and that wait times with questions on how to handle even the most simple of tasks have been in the “hour to an-hour-and-a-half range.”

Delayed for years

The new Minnesota Licensing and Registration system, similar to MNSure has been very controversial.

The system has cost taxpayers more than $90 million, which is double the amount originally budgeted, and the system, once implemented, has made problems worse, not better.

State officials have acknowledged that there are “issues,” but insist that many of the more glaring ones have been fixed.

Auditors are being told that the fixes are being rolled out in “phases.”

Meiners tells citizens that they should skip the online process all together until the bugs are worked out of the system.

“A better option is to renew your license plates in person at the Houston County License Center and you will receive your stickers immediately,” Meiners said, encouraging motorists the skip the headaches all-together. “Another option would be to mail your renewal information along with your check to the Houston County License Center, 304 South Marshall Street, Suite 114, Caledonia, MN 55921 or drop it in the handy drop box located at the west entrance to the Courthouse; we will mail your stickers out to you within a day.”