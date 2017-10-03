Warriors defeat the Gophers, 42-13

Ryan Pitts/The Caledonia Argus

Nick McCabe swarms a Gopher runner.

By Ryan Pitts

The Caledonia Argus

For the second week in a row, the Warrior defense came up with a turnover on the first play from scrimmage. It didn’t take long for Owen King to get started after that. A quick 17 yard throw to Andrew Goergen and a six yard run by Mason Staggemeyer set up King for the next play, a 10-yard toss to Jordan Burg for the first points of the evening. On the kickoff, Chatfield’s Ben Ihrke took it the distance, a missed extra point by both teams had the score at 6-6 just minutes into the game.

After a three and out by the Warriors and a three and out by the Gophers, the Warriors took over deep in their own territory. King hit Goergen on the first play, then Nick McCabe on the next play, and then Goergen again for a 33-yard gain. King then hit Goergen on the next play for a six-yard touchdown. Ryan Pitts/The Caledonia Argus

The Warriors honored local EMS personnel before the game against Chatfield. Pictured is Kurt Zehnder.

Another three and out for the Gophers gave the ball back to Caledonia, but that drive was halted short on the Chatfield 25-yard line after a turnover on downs. The stifling Warrior defense forced another three and out to round out the first quarter. King led the offense through the air as he capped off the next drive with a quick screen pass to Kyle Cavanaugh for a 6-yard touchdown.

A forced fumble by Noah Snell gave the Warrior offense good field position at the Gopher 25-yard line. King hit Staggemeyer coming out of the backfield a few plays later for a four-yard touchdown, stretching the score to 26-6. Unsuccessful drives by both teams capped off the first half with a Warrior 26-6 lead. Ryan Pitts/The Caledonia Argus

The Warriors defense swarmed the Gophers, leading to just nine passing yards total for Chatfield.

The Warriors opened up the second half through the air, one pass being a 29 yard gain by Burg. The drive was finished off by Nick McCabe a few plays later as he came out of the backfield and received a pass from King. The Gophers fumbled the ball back to the Warriors on the first offensive play after the kickoff. Five plays later, King found Goergen again, this time for a 34-yard touchdown, increasing the lead to 39-6.

After an unsuccessful drive by both teams, the Gophers once again fumbled the back back to the Warriors to round out the third quarter. The final points for the Warriors came just two plays into the fourth quarter, this time behind the leg of King, hitting a 21-yard field goal.

The fourth quarter was led by Warrior second team and junior varsity players. The Gophers scored with 1:51 to go in the game by Senior Ben Ihrke. The final seconds ticked off with a Warrior 42-13 victory. Ryan Pitts/The Caledonia Argus

Donnie Lakey.

Owen King was 23-30 passing for 274 yards and six touchdowns.

Andrew Goergen caught nine passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Jordan Burg caught five passes for 58 yards and a touchdown. Kyle Cavanaugh caught four passes for 39 yards and a touchdown. Mason Staggemeyer and Nick McCabe both caught a pass out of the backfield for a touchdown.

Jack Beardmore had 10 carries for 39 yards. Owen King had four carries for 36 yards. Donnie Lakey had two carries for 23 yards and Mason Staggemeyer had 5 carries for 18 yards.

Mason Staggemeyer led defensively with seven tackles. Nick McCabe tacked on five tackles. Evan Denstad and Tyler Wiebke each had three tackles. Ryan Pitts/The Caledonia Argus

#85 Payton Schott with the reception.

Comparison:

Warriors had 17 first downs compared to Chatfield’s 8.

Caledonia had 125 rushing yards compared to Chatfield’s 103.

Caledonia had 277 passing yards compared to Chatfield’s 9.

The Warriors next game is October 6 at Dover Eyota.