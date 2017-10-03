Warriors drop three, but improvements showing

Ryan Pitts/The Caledonia Argus

8th grader Eli Nolte has played very well for the Warriors this season, his first season out for soccer.

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

This week, the Warrior boys soccer team fell to La Crescent, lost to Coulee Christian and also dropped one to Winona Cotter.

Vs. La Crescent

The Warriors traveled to La Crescent where they held parents night.

While the final score ended up 11-0, head coach Daniel McGonigle found several positives that can be taken away.

“In the second half we kept the ball on our end of the field for much of the half,” McGonigle said. “Alex Smith, Nick Schmitz, Brody Johnson and Seth Forrester really played well for us on the offensive side.”

McGonigle noted that the team also did a nice job offensively on their corner kicks.

“We played very well as it relates to our corner kicks,” McGonigle said. “Seth Forrester and Alex Smith sent multiple good balls into our six and a good bounce might have led to scoring opportunities. Give credit to La Crescent they fought them off several times.”

McGonigle said that Forrester had a scoring chance that was just blocked by the goalie.

“Seth sent a ball in from a good thirty yards out just under the top cross bar,” McGonigle said. “Their goalie went up and knocked it out of play. It was a really nice ball, something Seth is really good at.”

The Warriors finished the game very strong and despite the loss had a lot of positives to take away.

Vs. Coulee Christian

The Warriors hosted Coulee Christian and the team ended up losing 6-0.

“Again another game that didn’t go our way on the scoreboard, but there are a lot of positives to take away,” said McGonigle. “Ryan Schroeder, our senior captain and leader has played really, really well for us defensively all season long.”

The Warriors JV team deafeated Coulee Christian’s team, 2-0 in a thrilling win.

The JV teams will square off on Friday, Oct. 6 in a JV only game that will feature the Warriors 7, 8 and 9 grade players.

“We’re looking forward to seeing what that young team is made of as we travel to West Salem for their final game of the year,” McGonigle said.

Vs. Winona Cotter

Again, McGonigle said, “it was another good game for us that didn’t show up in the final score.”

The Warriors lost 6-0 but the team got better in terms of their hustle and the game flow went really well for them.

“We had a nice game overall,” McGonigle said. “A few mistakes led to easy goals by them, but I was proud with how well we played overall.”

This week:

The Warriors will face off against Dover-Eyota in the final game of the season on Thursday, Oct. 5.

The coaches seeding meeting will be held on Sunday, Oct. 8 and the Warriors most likely will have a play-in game.

“I think in looking at things the final spot in the playoffs will come down to us and either Kasson Mantorville or us against Triton-Hayfield,” McGonigle said. “Either way, our boys will be ready. We haven’t lost a play in game any of my years as coach and I think our team is up to the challenge to keep that streak alive.”

The game will be played Monday, Oct. 9 in a location to be determined.