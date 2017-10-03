Xiong arrested in Houston County

On September 25 2017 at approximately 6 p.m., Houston County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received information from the La Crosse Police Department of an individual who had warrants related to gang activity, and driving through the City of La Crescent from the La Crosse area. A Houston County Sheriff’s Deputy located the vehicle which was occupied by four adult males. The deputy initiated a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle on Hwy 44 near Indian Springs Road, with the assistance of the La Crescent Police Department.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Bee Xiong (21) of La Crosse, Wis. Xiong was arrested at the scene on two Department of Correction warrants and one La Crosse County Warrant. During the course of the investigation, multiple rounds of ammunition, eight handguns, .23 grams of methamphetamine, hypodermic needles, narcotics paraphernalia, and alcohol were all found in the vehicle. One of the handguns had been reported lost from Ft. McCoy and another had been reported stolen from Vernon County, Wis.

Xiong is currently being held in the Houston County Jail on charges of Felon in Possession of Ammunition, Controlled Substance Crime in the 5th Degree, Possession of Hypodermic Needles without Prescription, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Other weapons charges will likely be considered after further investigation by this office. Xiong has previous convictions in Wisconsin of Manufacturing/Delivering Amphetamines, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.