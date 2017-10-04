County – HOUSTON COUNTY

PROCEEDINGS OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2017

5:30 p.m.

Place: Commissioners Room, Courthouse, Caledonia, MN

Members Present: Jack Miller, Justin Zmyewski, Scott Connor, Teresa Walter and Fred Arnold

Others Present: Auditor Meiners; Reporter Moorhead; IT Director Milde; Engineer Pogodzinski; Chief Deputy Sheriff Lapham; HR Director Arrick-Kruger; HS Director Pugleasa; Bruce Kuehmichel

Presiding: Jack Miller, Chairperson

Call to order.

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Connor and carried to approve the agenda.

Motion was made by Commissioner Arnold, seconded by Commissioner Walter and unanimously carried to approve the minutes of the September 5, 2017 and the September 12, 2017 meetings.

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to approve payment of the license center and Human Services disbursements and the following claims:

County Revenue Fund $ 65,846.51

Road & Bridge Fund 105,077.10

—————

Total $170,923.61

==========

On the recommendation of Engineer Pogodzinski, motion was made by Commissioner Arnold seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to adopt the following resolution:

RESOLUTION NO. 17-40

WHEREAS, Contract No. 278 has in all things been completed, and the County Board being fully advised in the premises,

NOW, THEN BE IT RESOLVED, That we do hereby accept said completed project for and in behalf of the County of Houston and authorize final payment as specified herein.

Engineer Pogodzinski reported that four quotes were received for a FEMA project on CSAH 5. He requested that the Board take action to approve the low quote of Griffin Construction in the amount of $19,700.00. Motion was made by Commissioner Connor, seconded by Commissioner Walter and unanimously carried to accept the low quote of Griffin Construction.

At this time HR Director Arrick-Kruger met with the Board. She recommended hiring Marvin Cleven as a 67 day drop site supervisor at a wage of $12.99 per hour. Motion was made by Commissioner Connor, seconded by Commissioner Zmyewski and unanimously carried to approve the same.

HR Director Arrick-Kruger and Engineer Pogodzinski recommended reassigning Anthony Dockter from the position of Sign Specialist to Engineering Technician effective September 25, 2017. Motion was made by Commissioner Connor, seconded by Commissioner Zmyewski and unanimously carried to approve the same.

Motion was made by Commissioner Connor, seconded by Commissioner Walter and unanimously carried to initiate a competitive search for a sign specialist.

Motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Arnold and unanimously carried to approve the grant and to adopt the following resolution:

RESOLUTION NO. 17-41

BE IT RESOLVED, that the Houston County Sheriffs Office enters into a grant agreement with the MN DNR for the fiscal years of 2018 and 2019. The grant will focus on ATV Safety and Enforcement.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Houston County Sheriffs Office is hereby authorized to execute such agreements and amendments as are necessary to implement the project on behalf of Houston County

Chairperson Miller stated that he spoke with Sheriff Inglett regarding the possibility of implementing a no wake zone on the Minnesota side of the river near the west channel bridge. The Sheriff indicated that it is a complicated process, and he would like the Board to go on record directing him to draft an ordinance and begin the process. Motion was made by Commissioner Arnold, seconded by Commissioner Zmyewski and unanimously carried to approve the same.

At this time HS Director Pugleasa met with the Board regarding technology projects. After discussion, motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Arnold and unanimously carried to approve the contract and to authorize the signature of Chairperson Miller and HS Director Pugleasa.

Discussion was held regarding the purchase of surface tablets for the social workers. After discussion, motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Zmyewski and unanimously carried to approve the purchase of surface tablets utilizing fund balance.

HS Director Pugleasa recommended completing the Electronic Document Management System (EDMS) implementation in Income Maintenance and Child Support by adding the appointments component of the program. After discussion, motion was made by Comissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Arnold and unanimously carried to approve the same.

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to schedule the Houston County Truth in Taxation meeting for 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 19, 2017, in the Commissioners Room, Courthouse, Caledonia.

Discussion was held regarding a proposed abatement for Christine Kellstrom Rischette, Parcel 24.0355.002, due to a correction in value. Motion was made by Commissioner Connor, seconded by Commissioner Zmyewski and unanimously carried to approve the same.

Commissioner Connor reported on quotes he received for the appraisal of land which the county could potentially purchase adjacent to the county shop. Motion was made by Commissioner Connor and seconded by Commissioner Walter to accept the low quote of Mark Dokken in the amount of $3,000. The motion carried, with Commissioner Zmyewski voting in the negative.

Motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to approve the following snowmobile trail Grant in Aid Agreements: Houston Money Creek $21,901.14; Viking Ridge Trail $17,843.38; La Crescent $16,741.60; Gopherland Trails $48,343.74.

Walter, representing the Parks Committee, met with the Board regarding a proposed Eagle Scout project at Botcher Park for installing trails and picnic areas. After discussion, motion was made by Commissioner Connor, seconded by Commissioner Zmyewski and unanimously carried to authorize Dick Walter to oversee this project.

There being no further business and the time being 6:50 p.m., motion was made by Commissioner Arnold, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to adjourn the meeting, the next advertised meeting being Tuesday, September 26, 2017.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

HOUSTON COUNTY, MINNESOTA

By: Jack Miller, Chairperson

Attest: Charlene Meiners, County Auditor

Published in

The Caledonia Argus

October 4, 2017

739224