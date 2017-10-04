Joan Phyllis (Hilkemeier) Meyer, 85, of New Albin, Iowa, passed away peacefully, Monday morning, October, 2, 2017, at Thornton Manor in Lansing, Iowa.

She was born March 14, 1932, in Spink County, S.D., to Clarence and Eleanora (Roeber) Hilkemeier. On August 25, 1951, Joan married Gilman W. Meyer at First Congregational Church in Redfield, S.D.

Together they farmed on Gilman’s family farm in Jefferson Township, Houston County, Minn., until 1968 when they sold the farm and moved their family to New Albin, Iowa. She initially worked at Great Plains Supply Company before moving off the farm and later worked at New Albin Savings Bank until she retired in 1997. She was a member of St. Peter’s Church since her marriage, served as the church treasurer, on the women’s guild, and was also the church organist for over 50 years, which fulfilled her love of music. Joan enjoyed quilting, sewing, playing cards, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include her four children, Alan (Kathleen) Meyer of Holmen, Wis., Deb (Dave) Anderson of Rochester, Minn., Wayne (Jane) Meyer of New Albin, Iowa, and Clark Meyer of Caledonia, Minn.; eight grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; one brother, Melvin “Buddy”Hilkemeier of Grand Forks, N.D.; one sister, Sharrol (Delbert) Kuehn of Wabasso, Minn.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Gilman; her parents; one nephew, Ronald Kuehn; one niece, Robin Alexander; and one step-grandchild, Robyn Lubinski.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 7, 2017, at St. Peter’s Christian Community Church in New Albin, Iowa. Rev. Dr. William J. Reese will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Peter’s Memorial Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, Caledonia, Minn., is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.