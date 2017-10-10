By Angela Denstad Stigeler

Are you feeling the need to jump into a big pile of autumn flavors? This cake’s got most of your essentials covered. Pumpkin spice? Check! Salted caramel? Check! Warm maple glaze, rich toasted nuts and homespun skillet-baked charm? You can cross them all off the list with this one dessert. It’s a sweet, comfort food slam-dunk that will have you feeling all warm and cozy and ready for fall. So whether you need to get into the spirit of the pumpkin-spice season, or are already swapping in fresh gourds in your displays, this cake is your all-in autumn treat. This might just become a go-to favorite, long after autumn leaves.

Pumpkin Caramel Skillet Cake with Maple Glaze

Caramel Sauce

½ cup packed brown sugar

¼ cup cream

2 tablespoons butter

Sea salt, to taste

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Cake

½ cup butter, softened, plus more for the pan

2 ½ cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

1 ½ cups sugar

1 cup pumpkin puree

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ cup chopped pecans, optional

Maple Glaze

¼ cup pure maple syrup

1 tablespoon butter

½ cup sifted confectioners’ sugar

Combine all the caramel sauce ingredients except the vanilla in a small saucepan. Cook over medium-low heat, whisking gently, until thickened, about 5 minutes. Add the vanilla and cook one minute more. Remove from the heat and allow to cool.

For the cake, preheat the oven to 350 degrees and grease the bottom and sides of a 12-inch oven-safe skillet with butter. In a large bowl, combine the flour, spice, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Add the butter, sugar, pumpkin, egg and vanilla. Mix by hand until well blended; the batter will be thick. Spread half of the cake batter into the prepared skillet, covering the bottom and halfway up the sides. Pour the cooled caramel over the batter. Drop the remaining batter by spoonfuls, covering as much of the caramel as possible. Carefully smooth the top and sprinkle with pecans, if using. Bake in the preheated oven until the edges are firm and golden, about 25 to 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, prepare the glaze by combining the maple syrup and butter in a small saucepan. Bring to a simmer, stirring constantly. Off the heat, gradually whisk in the confectioners’ sugar until smooth. Continue to whisk until thickened, about 1 minute.

Once the cake is baked, allow it to cool in the skillet for 5 minutes, then drizzle the maple glaze over it. Serve warm.

Recipe adapted from Amanda Rettke via foodnetwork.com.