Caledonia Balloon Rally and Wild Turkey Fest is Saturday, Oct. 21

Submitted

Look around town for the Turkey Gobble, Gobble. He’ll be out and about the weekend of Wild Turkey Fest.

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

The fun is being planned for the whole family and you won’t want to miss this year’s Wild Turkey Fest and Caledonia Balloon Rally on Saturday, Oct. 21.

There will be activities taking place at the Middle School/High School, as well as Gazebo Park.

At the MS/HS

The balloon launch will be held at the MS/HS (weather permitting). Launches will be held at 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

“There will be 13 balloons participating at the rally,” said one of the organizers, Leah Milde. “A very limited number of paid passenger rides will be available. For information you should call committee member Chris Swain at 507-725-2924.”

There will be a Kid’s Kite Fly following the 4:30 launch. Free kites will be passed out while supplies last.

In memory of

“This year’s rallies are being dedicated in memory of the late Diana Hammell,” said Milde. “She was a long-time committee member who worked tirelessly to bring the best possible rally to Caledonia year-after-year,” Milde said. “We miss her.”

As you know, Hammell was a 15 year employee of the Caledonia Argus as well. We too miss her and I know she would be proud that her dedication and commitment to the rally and to the community of Caledonia is being honored. I hope all who go up in a balloon take a moment to pause in memory of this incredible woman.

Activities at Gazebo Park

The story walk, sponsored by the Caledonia library will begin at 10:30 a.m. The story walk will be “Otis and the Scarecrow.”

Free activities for kids of all ages from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., include, a BB Gun target shootout, face painting, pumpkin decorating, balloon art, minute to win-it, Jr. First Lego League, Scavenger hunt and more.

Other events at the Gazebo include:

• Name the turkey contest.

• Turkey calling demo (with a live turkey at 12 p.m.

• Lunch by Community Spirit Caledonia from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (walking tacos, hot dogs and turkey sandwiches).

• Root Beer Floats from noon to 2 p.m. (by Caledonia Chamber of Commerce).

Red Baron Flyers

At the Caledonia airport, the Red Baron Flyers will be hosting rides beginning at 8 a.m., until 3 p.m., or until everyone gets a ride.

The rides will cost $35 for each ride or three people for $90.

“People should come see the beautiful fall colors from the sky,” said Red Barron member Ed Chapman.

5-K

Elsie’s will be serving a Bloody Mary bar at the 5K event at SmoothToe. Registration begins at the storefront at 8:30 a.m., with the race at 10 a.m.

The city auditorium will host a fall craft and vendor fair from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Check out the full schedule of events at facebook.com/caledoniaevents.

TurkeyFest is a free event but donations are appreciated.

This is a family friendly, tobacco free event.