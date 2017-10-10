Ceremony held for the Sundet’s who donated $110,000 to the Houston County Museum

Dan McGonigle/The Caledonia Argus

Leland and Louise Sundet do the honor of cutting the ceremonial ribbon as the Houston County Historical Society held a dedication to the unit in their honor. The Sundet’s foundation donated $110,000 towards the purchase of the elevator for the HCHS. Pictured holding the ribbon are HCHS board director Georgia Rosendahl, left, and HCHS president Shirley Johnson, right.

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

In 1986, Leland and Louise Sundet made their first contribution to the Houston County Historical Society…a copier.

“With that copier we were able to produce newsletter for our members, and our file cabinets grew from one to now we have so many cabinets with so much information,” said HCHS board director Georgia Rosendahl.

A few years later, when the museum learned that all of the newspapers in the county were on microfiche, the Sundet’s made a donation for that machine as well.

Fast forward to a few years ago. Rosendahl got a phone call from Leland Sundet in which he inquired “what does the museum need?”

“We had been talking as a board about the need for an elevator and without even thinking about it I said ‘an elevator,’” recalled Rosendahl.

So the Sundet foundation made a donation in the amount of $110,000 to the Houston County Historical Society for the purchase of a new elevator.

“I’m old,” joked Rosendahl. “I find my knees just don’t like steps anymore.”

Honor the Sundet’s

Members of the community and the HCHS board gathered on Friday, Oct. 6, to dedicate the elevator and to honor the Sundet’s whose generous gift made the elevator a reality.

“It makes the museum complete,” said HCHS board president Shirley Johnson. “And accessible to all.”

Johnson said, thanks to the Sundet’s donation, the HCHS members no longer have to carry items up two flights of steps.

“It’s saved a lot of pain on the knees,” she laughed. “It’s been a wonderful addition to the museum.”

Thanks to the donation, the HCHS board was able to use the money they had set aside for the elevator on finishing the downstairs area.

“That freed up money to finish the basement,” Johnson said. “We hope to soon be able to dedicate the whole museum to Houston County residents.”

The Sundet’s

The customer who Leland sold his first welding materials to, James McCormick, was on hand for the ceremony.

“I remember that you were my first sale, I just can’t remember how to get to your farm,” Leland joked.

Leland and Louise purchased the business in 1973 and sold it in 1996.

At a time when many welding companies were struggling, sales at Century Manufacturing were increasing year over year by 25-30 percent.

That led the couple to purchase additional businesses in 1981, 1985, 1989 and 1992.

Leland worked his way through college selling the materials and continued it into his adult life making it his life’s work.

The couple raised four children and were married in 1951.

Dedication

A ribbon cutting ceremony followed the presentation by the board of directors.

“We’ve always had a joy in giving,” Louise said. “And this was a joyful day.”

The Sundet’s cut a ribbon and were honored with a plaque outside of the elevator on the second floor.

“It’s been great working with this group on this project,” said Leland. “I do remember the copy machine and I remember asking ‘what do you need,’ but I’ve always believed that whatever we had was a gift from God and it is up to us to use it the right way and this is the right way.”