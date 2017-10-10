Consider joining the “Friends of the library”

To the Editor:

The Caledonia Public Library gets by with a little help from our Friends… actually, we get by with a lot of help from our Friends! Since 2011, our Friends of the Library group has given over $10,000 to purchase furnishings, books, new equipment and to help bring authors to the library.

October 15-21, 2017 is the 12th annual National Friends of Libraries Week, and it’s the perfect opportunity for the administration and trustees of the Caledonia Public Library to give our Friends a big shout out for all they do to make a difference for us every single day.

We know the Friends are always looking for new members and volunteers. They have so much fun while working to make our community better. It’s easy to join, just email [email protected], and we’ll add you to our email list.

Joining the Friends of the Library is a terrific way to make new friends of your own, and give back to our town and make its library even better.

Ashley Dress

Director, Caledonia Public Library