Demolition moves forward in Money Creek

By Craig Moorhead

The Caledonia Argus

On Oct. 3, Houston County commissioners approved an offer from Van Gundy Excavating (Houston) to demolish the remains of the former Money Creek school building and clean up the site. Environmental Services director Rick Frank said that just two bidders responded to RFPs (requests for proposals), and Van Gundy made the low offer.

The bid totaled $46,100, but the board decided to omit one line item (a $1500 asbestos inspection) from the work list, directing county staff to line up that job themselves as soon as possible. Commissioners will still have to approve a formal contract with Van Gundy before work can begin.

The RFP included a required completion date of May 1, 2018.

Board members asked Frank how much an asbestos abatement would typically cost (should one be required), but he didn’t have an answer. “When you get into the asbestos, what it takes for setting up and abating something is quite costly,” the director stated. “You’ve got to be certified, trained, licensed, and bonded to do both the inspections and the abatement.”

Extensively damaged by fire about a decade ago, the remains of the building have slowly rotted ever since, Frank noted. There are large gaps in the roof made by flames, and portions of the floor have collapsed into the basement.

The county will assess the cost of demolition, hauling away debris, filling in the basement, landscaping, water well purging and grout sealing, and the septic system abandonment (as well as any asbestos-related costs) against the property.

The real estate consists of a pair of lots valued at $30,000 each, Frank reported at an earlier meeting.

“We certainly thank you for what you’re doing here,” Money Creek Township Board chairman Dale Omodt said after the vote. Earlier this year, township board members expressed concern over the site having become “a hazard to public safely and health,” and asked the county to remedy the situation.

Permit applications to become available online

Another vote approved the purchase of a new software system that will “streamline the permitting process and provide the framework for a permit database,” according to zoning administrator Aaron Lacher.

“Ultimately, the goal is that the software will house all permitting history going back to 1967 in a searchable database,” Lacher reported in a written summary. “It is capable of creating workflows of any type, such as the administration of the buffer law…”

The permitting software will come from the Schneider Corporation (Indianapolis, Ind.), which already provides a number of geographical information services to the county. It will integrate with the “Beacon” GIS online parcel map/database which Houston County maintains, offering customers a way to file (or begin the filing process) for items such as building permits, septic systems, driveways, road cuts, and more. And, since Beacon is available 24/7, applicants will be able to utilize the public portion of the new system whenever they choose.

Lacher said that the software will also be used by county employees, saving staff hours and allowing paper records relating to parcels to be scanned and gradually added to a searchable digital database.

The cost for the remainder of 2017 and the 2018 calendar year is $34,900, which includes implementation, setup fees, and a “hosting fee” of $6,900, which covers product updates and support. The contract then continues through 2019-20 at an annual cost of $6,900. Lacher said that a 2017 state grant for implementation of the buffer initiative will cover the initial expenses. Those funds arrive in two payments per year, with the first $25,936 already on hand, and a like amount due in December.

Commissioners discussed the purchase at length before voting. Lacher suggested that Houston County municipalities might want to utilize the permitting program as well, and may be able to share some of the ongoing costs.

Other votes:

The board approved an annual Emergency Management Performance Grant totaling $18,709. Houston County must match those dollars, which (as the name implies) can be used for training, equipment, and salaries related to emergency preparedness. The grant utilizes federal dollars distributed through the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

Another vote OK’d a revised agreement with the Minnesota Department of Transportation which allows the county to use some right of way land along State Highway 44 in Caledonia as overflow parking for the Houston County Community Services Building.

Finally, commissioners approved a memorandum of agreement with the Aeronautical Services group of the Federal Aviation Administration. The pact will allow official online NOTAM (notice to airmen) information to be posted for the Houston County Airport. Those will likely include up-to-date reports from the airport manager about the surface condition of the runway, taxiway, and items such as apron/ramp obstructions.