Early light rain doesn’t slow down the Warriors

Ryan Pitts/The Caledonia Argus

The Warriors defense swarmed the Eagles offense all game long: #78 Ezra Dvorak and #71 Brady Rosendahl converge on the Eagles QB.

By Ryan Pitts

The Caledonia Argus

As multiple schools in the area had to delay games or postpone them to the next day due to rain and lightening, the Caledonia Warriors lucked out Friday night. The Warrior football team traveled to Dover-Eyota and encountered light rain to start the game and kept good footing on their turf field.

After kicking off, the defense forced a quick three and out but the light rain seemed to affect a few Warrior passes right away as the Warriors had to punt the ball back immediately. The Eagles fumbled the ball back two plays later to give the offense good field position on their own 20-yard line. A tough 14-yard Mason Staggemeyer run set up the next play as Owen King hit Jordan Burg on an out route for the first score of the game.

An unsuccessful drive by the Eagles forced them to punt on the next series, a pass interference call and a 13 yard run by King set the Warriors up on the 25-yard line. After a first down run by Nick McCabe, King then hit Burg again on a slant for his second touchdown of the evening, extending the lead, 14-0.

Once again, the Warrior defense forced the Eagles to punt. After a 27 yard completion to Burg and a 18 yard run by Staggemeyer, King then hit Andrew Goergen in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown; a 21-0 lead completed the first quarter. Ryan Pitts/The Caledonia Argus

Mitchel Welsh finds a hole on one of his 13 carries on the night.

A long Dover-Eyota drive was stopped short when Goergen intercepted an Eagle pass in our own end zone. Jack Beardmore then took his first carry of the night to the Warrior sideline and up the field for a 37-yard gain. Two yard consuming runs by McCabe and Staggemeyer put the ball on the Dover 23. King then found Tate Meiners in the back of the end zone for another Warrior touchdown. Unsuccessful drives by both teams rounded out the first half as the Warriors had a 27-0 lead.

Caledonia opened up the second half with big runs from McCabe and Staggemeyer and was finished off with a 10 yard McCabe touchdown run. Two series later, the Warriors scored their final points of the game when an Eagle snap went over their punter’s head for a safety.

Caledonia kept the ball on the ground for the remainder of the game, rotating multiple players and even reaching the freshmen on the depth charts. Caledonia kept their undefeated season alive with their 36-0 victory.

Owen King was 7 of 14 throwing for 117 yards and four touchdowns. Isiah Reinhart was 1 for 1 for a seven-yard gain.

Jordan Burg had 70 receiving yards on four receptions and two touchdowns. Andrew Goergen had 24 yards on two receptions and a touchdown. Tate Meiners had one catch for 23 yards and a touchdown. Donnie Lakey had one reception for seven yards.

Mason Staggemeyer had 63 rushing yards on just six carries. Nick McCabe had 51 yards on five carries and one touchdown. Jack Beardmore had 37 yards on one carry. Mitchel Welsh had 13 carries for 31 yards.

Mason Staggemeyer led the Warrior defense with seven tackles. Jed Kasten then followed with four solo tackles. Andrew Goergen and Jordan Burg both had an interception. Kyle Cavanaugh, Austin Heim, and Jack Strub each recovered a fumble.

Comparison:

Caledonia had 19 first downs compared to Dover’s 7.

Caledonia had 199 rushing yards compared to 33.

Caledonia had 124 passing yards compared to 17.

Caledonia’s final regular season home game will be this Friday, October 13 against Cannon Falls at 7 p.m.