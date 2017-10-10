Freeburg Ridge top 10 ranking in Minnesota by American Angus Association

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

Normally Freeburg Ridge will find itself ranked in the top five of angus producers in the state of Minnesota.

This year they were just outside, yet still in the top 10.

Freeburg Ridge Farm, Caledonia, ranked as sixth largest in registering the most Angus beef cattle in Minnesota with the American Angus Association during fiscal year 2017, which ended Sept. 30, according to Allen Moczygemba, Association chief executive officer.

Angus breeders across the nation in 2017 registered 332,421 head of Angus cattle. “Our growth this fiscal year continues to demonstrate strong demand for Angus genetics and solidifies our long-held position as a leader in the beef cattle industry,” Moczygemba says. “These results underscore our members’ commitment to providing genetic solutions to the beef cattle industry.”

“Really more than the ranking, for us it’s about the different places across the country that our animals have gone to,” said Freeburg Ridge owner Joe Hammell. “I’m not sure what we’re up to now, but I believe 30 different states. We’ve sent bulls to Utah, Illinois, Oregon, Nebraska, North Carolina, Texas, Florida, Arizona.”

Hammell said it’s been “good that we have a reputation worthy of being so spread around.”

The business owner is also proud that the reputation leads to the creation of jobs.

“We have three guys who work with us on that side, then I get away and help when the other side of things allow,” Hammell said.

Hammell is a long-time attorney in the community of Caledonia for his “day job.”

While proud of the achievements Freeburg Ridge has enjoyed, Hammell said when he began the business back in 1990 he never expected it to get this big and earn recognition from organizations like the American Angus Association.

“We expect to get to 140 bulls here eventually,” he said. “We’ve even had bulls take a plane ride over to Kazikstan.”

Angus means business

The American Angus Association is the nation’s largest beef breed organization, serving nearly 25,000 members across the United States, Canada and several other countries. The Association provides programs and services to farmers, ranchers and others who rely on Angus to produce quality genetics for the beef industry and quality beef for consumers. For more information about Angus cattle and the Association, visit www.ANGUS.org.