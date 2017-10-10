Get your spooks this Halloween season

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

The Caledonia Youth Soccer Association and the Caledonia HS Boys soccer team invites you to their Haunted House…if you dare.

The Haunted House will take place again this year at the Caledonia City Auditorium in the basement.

Dates are Oct. 20 and 21 and again Oct. 27 and 28, two weekends on Friday and Saturday.

For the youngsters, the Haunted House will be open from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.

During the 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Mary Marchel of Houston County Public Health will be in the gym upstairs making balloon animals for the guests.

“We’ll have the lights on for the little guys,” said Shane Buros who has organized the event the last four years.

From 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., guests can make their way through the dark areas of the Haunted House and they can see if they’ll make it out alive.

“We have a lot of new stuff this year,” Buros said. “You don’t want to do the same stuff each year or they won’t come back.”

So come check it out, ghosts, goblins and ghouls. If you live to tell about it, it’ll be a fun night for kids of all ages and the support goes to a good cause.

Cost is $5.