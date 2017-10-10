In honor of Manufacturer’s Week, state recognizes two gems in the community of Caledonia

Dan McGonigle/The Caledonia Argus

Julie Brock, Workforce Strategy Consultant for the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, presents Jim Hoscheit and John Bear of Miken Sports with recognition from the governor’s office for their contributions to the state’s economy as part of Manufacturing Week.

By Daniel E. McGonigle

General Manager

The Caledonia Argus

Representing Caledonia during Manufacturer’s Week, were two companies who are intertwined with the community.

Jim Hoscheit of Miken Sports hosted a group of dignitaries from around the region and county and were gracious enough to open their doors for a tour to a group of about 20-30 individuals.

Prior to the tour, the company was honored with a presentation by representatives from the Governor’s office.

In addition, SnoPac was also presented with an award from the state.

Both companies were recognized for their ongoing importance in the community of Caledonia by mayor Tank Schroeder.

Miken

During the tour of Miken, it was revealed that the company produces nearly 800 bats per day.

Soon they will ramp up production to meet nearly 1,000 per day.

However, much like SnoPac, the company struggles with finding qualified workers to fill their growing demand.

The company could hire 15 workers today right off the street if you can bring them to me,” said production manager John Bear.

The company has gone to automating some of its processes at the cost of $3 million over the past three years.

“We could still use people,” Bear said, “That’s our biggest challenge.” Dan McGonigle/The Caledonia Argus

Pete Gengler poses with his award as SnoPac was honored for their contributions to the state of Minnesota’s overall economy.

SnoPac

The group then took the short walk across the industrial park over to SnoPac where, on the day we were there, they were producing potatoes.

After donning hair nets, beard nets and covers for ones shoes, the group began a tour of the facility that was started by Pete Gengler’s great-grandfather.

Like Miken, inside the plant were modern, clean facilities that produce and ship product all across the United States and the globe.

As organic has become vogue, the company prides itself on “being organic before organic was cool.”

Gengler showed the group the process of taking a batch of, in this case organically grown potatoes and turning them into delicious frozen vegetables.

The company farms 3,500 to 4,000 acres all within a short range from their headquarters in Caledonia.

They employ between 55 and 60 people and like Miken, could always use more good help.

“We’ve been really fortunate,” Gengler said. “We have a lot of really long term customers and we’ve been fortunate to build up a good reputation. People know the quality they are going to get from us.”