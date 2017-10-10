Public Record for October 11, 2017

The following non-confidential traffic and criminal cases were compiled from reports released from the court administrator’s office Sept. 21 – Sept. 28, 2017. Ages are given at time of offense.

MINN. STATE PATROL

Anthony Jerome De Gaetano, 38, Onalaska, Wis., speeding, fined $115.

Brittany D Honish, 23, La Crosse, Wis., driving after suspension, fined $275, no insurance owner, fined $200.

Emma Louise Nichols, 21, Hokah, Minn., careless driving, stay of adjudication, probation, fined $175.

Donald Christopher Rogich, 48, Harmony, Minn., seat belt required, fined $100.

Darian Jean Underhill, 18, Melrose, Wis., speeding, fined $135, no proof of insurance, fined $200.

HOUSTON COUNTY SHERIFF

Jacob Wesley Crail, 31, Houston, Minn., driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety, 91 days local confinement, credit for time served: 54 days, pay $599 restitution in (other) case file 28-CR-17-573 within six months, disposition concurrent with other case, fined $75.

Sarah Elizabeth Dahman, 34, Caledonia, Minn., speeding, fined $75.

Austin Wayne Dundee, 19, Waukon, Iowa, careless driving, probation, fined $375.

Jacob Alan Mack, 30, Hokah, Minn., 3rd degree DWI, 2 days local confinement, 28 days Sober Link, unit to be in place before leaving jail, probation, fined $805.

Blake John Mauss, 20, Caledonia, Minn., failure to yield right of way, fined $125.

Henriette Myburgh, 20, Lewiston, Minn., liquor – consumption by persons under 21, fined $175.

Jordan James Rave, 26, Black River Falls, Wis., 4th degree DWI, 2 days local confinement, probation, fined $500.

Courtney Rae Smith, 23, Caledonia, Minn., speeding, fined $135.

Nicholas Michael Strabley, 21, Caledonia, Minn., speeding, fined $275.

Bee Xiong, 21, La Crosse, Wis., fugitive from justice, extradition waived.

CALEDONIA POLICE DEPT.

Danielle Marie Hauser, 28, Brownsville, Minn., failure to stop at stop signs or stop lines, fined $125.

Erik James Melbo, 36, Houston, Minn., speeding, fined $215.

HOUSTON POLICE DEPT.

Paul Scott Demars, 42, Spring Grove, Minn., theft – gross misdemeanor, 1 day local confinement, probation, fined $75.

LA CRESCENT POLICE DEPT.

Todd Jeffrey Reuss, 50, Winneconne, Wis., 5th degree assault, stay of adjudication, probation, fined $150.

Brandon Joseph Wade, 29, La Crescent, Minn., operate motor vehicle after license suspension/revocation/cancellation, fined $275, following more closely than reasonable and prudent, fined $50, unlawful passing – against signs, fined $50, duty to drive with due care – speed greater than reasonable, fined $40.

Daniel Paul Wateski, 41, Stewartville, Minn., speeding, fined $215.

Pengsue Yang, 30, La Crosse, Wis., fail to stop at steady red arrow signal, fined $125.

SPRING GROVE POLICE DEPT.

Rhonda Carol Burfield, 62, Spring Grove, Minn., driver must carry proof of insurance when operating vehicle, fined $275, expiration of driver’s license – over 21, fined $100.

Carolyn Joann Olson, 58, Spring Grove, Minn., parking violation, fined $32.

MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

Brian James Erdmann, 48, Fountain City, Wis., harvest wild ginseng out of season, fined $275.

DIVORCE DECREES

Judith L Stiner and Bruce Poole.

Leigha Kristine Klunder and Kasey Colver Klunder.

Anna Elizabeth LeJeune and Nathan Douglas LeJeune.