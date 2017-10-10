School Talk

By Ben Barton, Superintendent of Schools

Caledonia Area Public School District is committed to student learning. We know that for learning to occur we must first provide a safe and respectful environment where students want to attend. Building and maintaining a positive climate and culture does not happen by accident. Therefore, our schools focus on social and emotional learning for our students and adults. An example of this is our recent Top 20 training that all the Caledonia Area Public School employees attended.

The primary goal for Top 20 is to revolutionize our schools by helping students become more engaged in school and providing teachers with a new way of seeing themselves as relevant educators in the 21st Century.

Our intent is to become a Top 20 school district. We are currently working to secure a full day of training for grades 5 – 12 and an evening session for all of our parents. A Top 20 school is intentionally implementing Top 20 principles and practices in order to fulfill the mission of a Top 20 School: to create a safe and healthy culture for all members of the school community where they develop their potential to think, learn and communicate more effectively in order to make a positive difference in their lives, relationships and experiences for others and themselves.