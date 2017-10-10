Warriors volleyball team marches on

Ryan Pitts/The Caledonia Argus

Katelyn Stemper had a nice game for the Warriors against Dover-Eyota.

By Craig Moorhead

The Caledonia Argus

Caledonia defeated a pair of AA volleyball teams last week. Both were Three Rivers Conference members.

“The girls missed a total of 12 serves for both matches,” Warriors head coach Scott Koepke reported. “Their energy was very high for all of the sets. It was very fun to watch them compete and play so hard. We were up over .220 for both matches for our attack efficiency which shows that they were also playing good volleyball.”

The first match took place on Tuesday, Oct. 3. Traveling to Winona Cotter, Caledonia defeated the Ramblers 3-0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-22).

Madisyn Heaney totaled 15 kills, two aces, eight digs, and a block. Lydia Lange provided 11 kills, six digs, a block, and an ace. Katie Tornstrom and Isabel Allen scored six kills each. Allen served an ace, got a block, and dug eight times, while Tornstrom dug three times and served with no errors. Adrianna Reinhart scored five kills in just seven kill attempts (a .714 hitting percentage), served three aces, and provided ten set assists.

Anna Morgan led the Ramblers with seven kills, two blocks.

Two days later, the Warriors blanked Dover-Eyota in straight sets, 25-11, 25-11, 25-12. That contest was a home match.

Caledonia hitting was a team effort. Reinhart set the ball 32 times, while Allen, Lange, and Heaney each scored nine kills. Reinhart, Abby Ashbacher, and Tornstrom added three kills apiece. As a team, the Warriors aced the Eagles eight times with just five service errors. Three of those instant winners came from Katelyn Stemper. On defense, Heaney was the dig leader (14), followed by Reinhart (10), and Stemper (7). Tornstrom and Reinhart each added a scoring block.

Dover-Eyota got three kills from both Chyann Hidlebaugh and Shauna Haag. Hailee Welsh provided ten digs.

“We want to thank the parents for all they do for our volleyball girls and for our program!” Koepke said. “It was great to see everyone come out Thursday night and support them!

Caledonia finished the week at 16-4 overall, 10-0 in TRC matches.