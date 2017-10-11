County – HOUSTON COUNTY

PROCEEDINGS OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2017 9:00 a.m.

Place: Commissioners Room, Courthouse, Caledonia, MN

Members Present: Jack Miller, Justin Zmyewski, Scott Connor, Teresa Walter and Fred Arnold

Others Present: Auditor Meiners; Reporters Kirscher & Moorhead; County Attorney Jandt; Bob Burns; Adam Swan-Caledonia City Administrator; Yvonne Krogstad; EDA Director Bergey; Environmental Services Director Frank; HR Director Arrick-Kruger; HS Director Pugleasea; Finance Director Lapham

Presiding: Jack Miller, Chairperson

Call to order.

Motion was made by Commissioner Connor and seconded by Commissioner Walter to approve the agenda. Chairperson voted to add a discussion item regarding the vacant position in the Auditors Office. The motion carried with the amendment.

Motion was made by Commissioner Arnold, seconded by Commissioner Walter and unanimously carried to approve the minutes of the September 19, 2017 meeting and the special budget meeting held September 19, 2017.

File No. 1 – Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to approve payment of the license center and Human Services disbursements and the following claims:

County Revenue Fund $35,307.37

Road & Bridge Fund 22,579.56

Total $57,886.93

At this time Courtney Bergey, EDA Director, reported on the situation with the closing of Camp Winnebago. She indicated that they owe just over $14,000 on a $30,000 loan, and they are unable to make payments at this time. However, they expect to make payment in full once the land is sold, as the property is valued over $600,000. She has discussed this with the County Attorney, and they feel the next step is to send a letter of response acknowledging the situation and giving them 12 months to repay the loan as long as they are in the process of selling the land. The question was asked what would be done with any funds in excess of Camp Winnebagos expenses, and the response was that any profit would have to be donated to another non-profit organization. After discussion, motion was made by Commissioner Arnold, seconded by Commissioner Zmyewski and unanimously carried to authorize a letter of response to Camp Winnebago giving them 12 months to repay the loan.

Environmental Services Director Frank reported that the TEP Panel reviewed a wetland application on behalf of A & K Solar Garden. He indicated that, while the parcel is located in a wetland area, the solar panels will have no impact on the wetlands. On the recommendation of the TEP Panel, motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Arnold and unanimously carried to approve this as a no-loss to the wetland.

Environmental Services Director Frank stated that the countys three year contract with Harters for the processing of recyclables will end on December 31st. He requested authorization to solicit bids for another three year contract which will run from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2020. Motion was made by Commissioner Conner, seconded by Commissioner Zmyewski and unanimously carried to approve the same.

HR Director Arrick-Kruger requested authorization to hire Sam Benson as a 67 day employee for the position of drop-site supervisor, at a wage of $12.99 per hour, effective immediately. Motion was made by Commissioner Connor, seconded by Commissioner Walter and unanimously carried to approve the same.

On the recommendation of HR Director Arrick-Kruger, motion was made by Commissioner Arnold, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to adjust the mobile computing device stipend for Audrey Staggemeyer from $50 per month to $30 per month for a cellular phone.

The time being 9:26 a.m., motion was made by Commissioner Arnold, seconded by Commissioner Zmyewski and unanimously carried to convene a closed session pursuant to Minnesota Statute 13D.03, Subd. 1, (b) to discuss strategy for labor negotiations, including negotiation strategies or developments or discussion and review of labor negotiation proposals, conducted pursuant to sections 179A.01 to 179A.25.

Motion was made by Commissioner Arnold, seconded by Commissioner Walter and unanimously carried to open the meeting in closed session.

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter to adopt a 2% increase for the 2018 proposed levy. The motion failed due to the lack of a second.

Motion was made by Commissioner Zmyewski to approve a 0% levy increase for taxes payable 2018. The motion died due to the lack of a second.

Motion was made by Commissioner Connor, seconded by Commissioner Walter and unanimously carried to adopt the following resolution which provides for a 1% levy increase for Taxes Payable 2018:

RESOLUTION NO. 17-42

BE IT RESOLVED, that the proposed levy after the deduction of County Program Aid (CPA), in the amount of $12,113,385 be made on all taxable property in the County of Houston for taxes payable in 2018 in the following amounts by County Fund:

Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to adopt the following resolution:

RESOLUTION NO. 17-43

RESOLUTION ADOPTING 2018 OPERATING BUDGET

Discussion was held regarding an Application for Abatement on behalf of Whitney Steele, Parcel# 21.0484.000, because the property should have been classified as homestead. If approved, this will reduce the payable 2017 tax from $1,494 to $1,031, being a reduction of $463. Motion was made by Commissioner Walter, seconded by Commissioner Arnold and unanimously carried to approve the same.

Motion was made by Commissioner Connor, seconded by Commissioner Arnold and unanimously carried to approve a Minnesota State Wildlife Grant Program Agreement which will provide for DNR services at Botcher Park.

There being no further business and the time being 11:12 a.m., motion was made by Commissioner Arnold, seconded by Commissioner Connor and unanimously carried to adjourn the meeting, the next advertised meeting being Tuesday, October 3, 2017.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

HOUSTON COUNTY, MINNESOTA

By: Jack Miller, Chairperson

Attest: Charlene Meiners, County Auditor

Published in

The Caledonia Argus

October 11, 2017

