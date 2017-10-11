Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF CALEDONIA

HOUSTON COUNTY

STATE OF MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

To Rezone Property From R-2 TO I-1

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Caledonia, Minnesota, will hold a public hearing on the 23rd day of October, 2017, at 6:15 p.m. at the City Hall in the City of Caledonia, Minnesota, to consider an application from Dennis Gavin, 321 W. Caledonia Street, to rezone from R-2 to an I-1 the following described property:

Lots 10 and 11 of Block 4, Northside Additon to the City of Caledonia, according to the recorded plat thereof on record and on file in the office of he County Recorder, Houston County, Minnesota

This proposal requires consideration of the following variances:

1. Requesting a variance of 14,960 square feet to the 20,000 square foot requirement. Current lot size is 5,040 square feet.

Interested persons may testify in person at the Public Hearing, by written notice, by agent, or by attorney, and may present evidence in favor of, or in opposition to, the above listed items. Written comments should be addressed to the City Of Caledonia, Clerks Office, 231 East Main Street, P.O. Box 232, Caledonia, MN 55921.

For the Board of Appeals

Casey Klug

Public Works and Zoning Director

City of Caledonia, MN

Published in

The Caledonia Argus

October 11, 2017

