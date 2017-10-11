Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF CALEDONIA, MINNESOTA

OFFICIAL PUBLICATION

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Caledonia, Minnesota will hold a public hearing on Monday, October 23, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall to consider issues regarding renewal of Mediacoms Cable Television Franchise. The City Hall building is located at 231 East Main Street. Copies of the Cable Television Franchise are available for review by the public at the Caledonia City Hall, City Clerk/Administrators office.

Any person may speak to the City Council concerning the renewal of the franchise at the time of the public hearing. Topics of interest to the City include customer service obligations, quality and reliability of cable signals, local programming (i.e., public access channel), and issues regarding the delivery of cable services in the City of Caledonia, Minnesota. Comments regarding rates for cable services and the type of programming to be carried on the system are not encouraged as federal law limits the Citys regulatory authority in these areas. Any person may submit written comments by addressing those comments to the City Council at 231 East Main Street, Caledonia, MN 55921.

Dated this 11th day of October, 2017.

CITY OF CALEDONIA, MINNESOTA

By: Adam Swann

City Clerk-Administrator

