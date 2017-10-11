School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 299

NOTICE OF SPECIAL ELECTION

(CALEDONIA AREA PUBLIC SCHOOLS)

STATE OF MINNESOTA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a special election has been called and will be held in and for Independent School District No. 299 (Caledonia Area Public Schools), State of Minnesota, on Tuesday, November 7, 2017, for the purpose of voting on the following question:

Passage of School District Question 1 will result in an increase in your property taxes.

The annual dollar increases for typical residential homesteads, apartments, commercial-industrial properties, and most other classes of property within the school district are as shown in the table below.

For agricultural property (both homestead and non-homestead), the taxes for the proposed referendum will be based on the value of the house, garage and surrounding one acre of land only. There will be no referendum taxes paid on the value of other agricultural lands and buildings. For seasonal residential recreational property (i.e. cabins), there will be no taxes paid for the proposed referendum

The combined polling place for this election and the precincts served by that polling place will be as follows:

COMBINED POLLING PLACE: Caledonia Area Elementary Cafeteria

511 West Main Street

Caledonia, MN 55921

This combined polling place serves all territory located in Independent School District No. 299; Houston County, Minnesota.

Any eligible voter residing in the school district may vote at said election at the combined polling place designated above for the precinct in which he or she resides. The polls for said election will be opened at 7:00 oclock a.m. and will close at 8:00 oclock p.m., on the date of said election.

A voter must be registered to vote to be eligible to vote in this election. An unregistered individual may register to vote at the combined polling place on election day.

Dated: August 21, 2017.

BY ORDER OF THE SCHOOL BOARD

Spencer Yohe,

School District Clerk. ISD No. 299

(Caledonia Area Public Schools) State of MN

